Man is injured in car-to-car shooting on Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened in West Baltimore in early April. Karl Wallace is charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related charges in the death of 22-year-old Troy Gross. Karl Wallace, BPD Officers responded the night of April 3 to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found Gross shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and determined an argument between Wallace and Gross escalated into a shootout between the two of them. An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained April 6, and he was arrested Wednesday without incident, police said. Wallace is now in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

