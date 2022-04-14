ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Man is injured in car-to-car shooting on Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

Fontana Herald News
 1 day ago

A man was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino on April 13, according to the California Highway...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers rescue infant who was living in poor conditions

Fontana Police Department officers recently rescued an infant who was living in poor conditions, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. On April 6, officers were patrolling in the wash area at the end of Juniper Avenue when they observed a woman smoking narcotics next to her one-month-old baby. The woman and baby were living in the flood control channel.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police apprehend shooting suspect in Fontana

A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On April 9, patrol officers responded to an incident in which a vehicle was shot as it was leaving the area of Citrus and Ceres avenues. No persons were injured in the shooting.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department welcomes four new officers

Two new police officers and two reserve officers were sworn in during the Fontana City Council meeting on April 12. • Police Officer Travis Marshall comes to the Fontana Police Department with patrol experience from the Moreno Valley Station of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. He also serves the United States as a current member of the Navy Reserves.
FONTANA, CA
