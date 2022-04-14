Man is injured in car-to-car shooting on Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman on State Route 94 is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Thomas Evans III, 47, was taken into custody Saturday morning at his La Mesa home, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said. The victim, 27-year-old Saundralina Williams...
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police […]
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
Multiple firearms were seized and a suspect was arrested in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver was on felony probation. A firearm was later found during a search of his vehicle, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 12.
Fontana Police Department officers recently rescued an infant who was living in poor conditions, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. On April 6, officers were patrolling in the wash area at the end of Juniper Avenue when they observed a woman smoking narcotics next to her one-month-old baby. The woman and baby were living in the flood control channel.
A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, injuries were reported following a wrong-way collision on 15 Freeway. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 11:21 p.m. on the freeway’s northbound lanes, south of Cleghorn Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a black SUV was traveling southbound on the freeway’s northbound lanes when it crashed into another vehicle south of Cleghorn Road [...]
Johnson County, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, the fatal accident occurred around 12:17 p.m. Sunday. It happened on Interstate 80. Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. The responding troopers discovered that Toyota Prius traveling eastbound was struck from behind by a...
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On April 9, patrol officers responded to an incident in which a vehicle was shot as it was leaving the area of Citrus and Ceres avenues. No persons were injured in the shooting.
Tesla Model S, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Is it time to talk about mental health yet? Road rage happens every day, but for some reason it's easy for people to write it off as a part of life. But is a bit of road rage normal and just a small hassle, or is it a red flag?
UPDATE: 3/20/22 10:18 a.m. DUMAS, Arkansas (ABC4) – Arkansas State Police have confirmed that at least 24 people were injured, and one person killed, in a shooting outside a car show in Dumas Saturday evening. Arkansas State Troopers say that one suspect is in custody, and that a search will continue for others who may […]
A woman was shot and injured in Colton, and the suspect in the case later apparently killed himself following a confrontation with police, according to the Colton Police Department. On April 12 at about 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walnut and Maple streets, where they located the...
Two new police officers and two reserve officers were sworn in during the Fontana City Council meeting on April 12. • Police Officer Travis Marshall comes to the Fontana Police Department with patrol experience from the Moreno Valley Station of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. He also serves the United States as a current member of the Navy Reserves.
A man allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old woman to death and then used the murder weapon to harm himself, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On April 10, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to the 3100 block of Otto Street for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened in West Baltimore in early April.
Karl Wallace is charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related charges in the death of 22-year-old Troy Gross.
Karl Wallace, BPD
Officers responded the night of April 3 to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found Gross shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and determined an argument between Wallace and Gross escalated into a shootout between the two of them.
An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained April 6, and he was arrested Wednesday without incident, police said.
Wallace is now in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday at 695 South Main St. in Centerville, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.
Members of the fire department were dispatched to the scene of the 1:41 a.m. crash and found one person trapped in the vehicle, according to a press release from the department.
