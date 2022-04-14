ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana officers rescue infant who was living in poor conditions

Fontana Herald News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFontana Police Department officers recently rescued an infant who was living in poor conditions, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. On April 6, officers were patrolling in the wash area at the end of Juniper Avenue...

Julie Torres
1d ago

drugs are more important to that mother! another sad story! thank u PD for saving that baby+

Reply
19
Just Devine
1d ago

hopefully one of the resources they offer is sterilization, this piece of trash mother doesn't deserve ANY KIDS EVER!!!

Reply
3
Lisa Melillo Purzak
1d ago

meanwhile they will take the child and then give them to CPS who will in turn give the child to abuse too!

Reply(1)
4
