Wendy Williams was photographed in Newark Airport waiting to board her flight to South Florida, where she’s been living amidst her absence from television. Wendy Williams caught a flight from New Jersey to Florida shortly after she addressed her talk show’s cancellation. The longtime TV host, 57, was pictured in Newark Airport on Thursday night (March 17). In THESE PHOTOS obtained by TMZ, Wendy can be seen waiting with her 21-year-old son, Kevin, in the terminal before the pair flew to Miami. Wendy, who has been battling health issues that have kept her off TV for six months, reportedly held her son’s arm and was helped through the airport by the college student.

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO