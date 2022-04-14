ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have pleasant temperatures in the 70s

Fontana Herald News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFontana residents will experience nice weather in the upcoming days, with temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, April 15 — Patchy fog...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fontana, CA
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#Southwest
WYTV.com

Wintery Mix tapers off by late morning with a calm, warmer Sunday ahead

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Friday forecast

Forecast: Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and highs in the low 70s -- feeling more like May if you can believe it. Things stay dry this evening, then a round of showers fills in overnight into tomorrow morning. For the remainder of tomorrow, it looks like we'll catch a break midday into at least part of the afternoon before another round of showers -- and likely some rumbles of thunder -- work their way through.Looking ahead: Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. As for early next week, it looks like things stay quiet with temperatures remaining above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Pleasant days, cool nights ahead

From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Cold temperatures expected at start of week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Scattered snow showers are expected to fall on Staten Island Sunday night as wind chill brings real-feel temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. There will be no respite to the frigid weather Monday, which has a high of only 34 degrees and wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Wind gusts could reach 31 mph before the temperature dips to around 23 degrees in the evening, the forecast said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Scattered storms for Saturday night on Long Island ahead of chilly Easter Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says today will be mild and mostly cloudy before rain arrives in the evening. WHAT'S NEW: A mostly cloudy morning ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight triggering a chance for scattered showers this evening. Steadier rain develops later tonight between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a chance for a brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm through the night. We could see breaks in the clouds this afternoon with the delay of rain. Temperatures are seasonable with highs near 63. Rain will end overnight leaving a mainly dry day for Sunday, although it will be cooler with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy