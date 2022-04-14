ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why did Thandwe Newton leave the ‘Magic Mike’ sequel with Channing Tatum?

By Phyllis Collins
raventribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThandwe Newton did not leave the third installment of “Magic Mike” because of A fight with co-star Channing Tatumconfirms multiple sources for page six. We were told that sun report – which claimed that the two had a “tense exchange” of words – was not accurate and that the quarrel didn’t...

raventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum explain how they first met

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have a new movie coming out. “The Lost City” stars the two of them alongside Daniel Radcliffe, in a romantic comedy that’s also an adventure movie. In an interview, Sandra and Channing explained how they first met and how their daughters...
MOVIES
Page Six

Thandiwe Newton ‘heading to rehab’ amid separation, ‘Magic Mike’ exit

Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab after she dramatically exited “Magic Mike 3” for acting bizarrely on set amid the breakdown of her marriage. The “Westworld” star had been in London filming the third installment of the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. Her agent flew in from Los Angeles to try to smooth things over, but on Tuesday, the 49-year-old “Westworld” actress was flown back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. Multiple sources say Newton has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Channing Tatum
WUSA

Channing Tatum Says His 'Lost City' Look Was Inspired by Brad Pitt

Channing Tatum was inspired by Brad Pitt for his look in The Lost City. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old actor shares what is was like working with Pitt, and which one of his films inspired his character, a romance novel cover model named Dash (Alan), in The Lost City.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Passionately Kissing in a Parking Lot

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a parking lot a romantic place yesterday when paparazzi captured the two passionately kissing in Pacific Palisades. The couple was dropping Affleck's 10-year-old son off at swimming lessons. Lopez dressed casually in high-waisted jeans, an open tan button-up, and sunglasses. Affleck complemented her earthy warm tones in a gray T-shirt, red plaid button-up, and dark jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Tense Exchange
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Relationship, From First Love To Co-Parenting

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be a hot item anymore — but they are certainly still hot Hollywood heavyweights. After playing boarding school lovers in the 1999 teen cult classic Cruel Intentions, the famous exes have gone on to carve their own enviable paths in Tinseltown. Reese took home a Best Actress Oscar in 2006 for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, and has since produced award-winning TV shows like Big Little Lies. Ryan has become somewhat of an action star and a funnyman, as he can currently be seen in Will Forte’s MacGruber.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Is an 'Ongoing Conversation' Between Them, Source Says

Another anillo from Ben Affleck may be on the way to Jennifer Lopez! A source tells ET that the A-list couple is making plans for their forever. "Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source says. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”
CELEBRITIES
FOX43.com

K9 sanctuary reacts to Channing Tatum's 'Dog' movie

HERNDON, Pa. — Seventeen-year-old Sheera is the reason K9 Hero Haven exists; it's a retirement home for working dogs. "After I took her in, I just realized like how many more dogs are out there," said Anne Gibbs. Gibbs adopted Sheera back in 2013. Now, 60 and retired, "working"...
ANIMALS
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Told Jennifer Garner, Kids About Jennifer Lopez Engagement Before Announcement: He’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Family knew first! Ben Affleck gave ex-wife Jennifer Garner a heads-up before his engagement to Jennifer Lopez made headlines. The Argo director told Garner, both 49, and their three children about his proposal "ahead of time," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018 and share daughters Violet, 16, […]
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy