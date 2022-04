The best waterproof speakers will be able to pump out your favorite music any time, anywhere. If you want to rock out in, near, or under the water, a great waterproof speaker will withstand wetness while checking several of the boxes that we’d apply to any speaker. You don’t need to make any sacrifices for sound quality, nor should you have to bend on battery life, portability, and connectivity. We’re here to help you find the best waterproof speaker for your lifestyle, whether you’re looking to blast Anderson .Paak’s “Malibu” at a pool party or sit in your feels during a Phoebe Bridgers shower session.

