The City of Pleasanton will host the Texas State Comptroller’s Office for a Small Business Compliance Workshop on March 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Pleasanton Civic Center. Workshop topics will include registration through the Texas Comptroller’s Office navigating through the online registration (SOSDirect) for small businesses and nonprofits. This registration is required in the State of Texas. The City of Pleasanton and EMC Strategy Group are also offering free business mentoring services to Pleasanton residents, which include business plan development, budget and finance, marketing and branding, and assistance in seeking working capital through SBA approved lenders.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO