Brasil is set to implement the digital version of its currency later this year, according to the president of the country's Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. At an industry event on Monday (11), Campos Neto said the Real Digital project, which will see the introduction of the digital version of Brazil's currency, the real, towards the end of 2022. However, there is the possibility that the project will suffer a "slight delay" due to an ongoing workers' strike at the institution, even though work around the implementation is already underway.

