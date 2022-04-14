ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson: 'A Big One,' Says 'Proud' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday revealed his view on quarterback Dak Prescott having earned a $40 million-per-year contract through the prism of the Cleveland Browns signing quarterback Deshawn Watson to a record-setting five year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal - one key being "fully guaranteed." “I’m proud...

