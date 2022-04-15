Cassopolis man dies in head on collision

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
