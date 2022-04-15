ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassopolis, MI

Cassopolis man dies in head on collision

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after head on collision in Cass County. Deputies were dispatched to M 60 Highway east...

wsbt.com

Fontana Herald News

Bicyclist dies in traffic collision in Rialto

A bicyclist died in a traffic collision in Rialto on March 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 10:02 p.m., Rialto Police Department officers responded to Riverside Avenue and Bonne View Drive to investigate the incident. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center...
RIALTO, CA
News On 6

Police: Motorcyclist Dies In Northwest OKC Collision

Oklahoma City police said a motorcyclist died in an accident Friday afternoon. The accident happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North Davis Avenue. The motorcycle appeared to collide with a gray minivan near the intersection. Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
BBC

Scooter rider dies after collision with car in Stechford

A scooter rider has died after being involved in a collision with a car. West Midlands Police said the man in his 20s had suffered serious head injuries in the crash in Flaxley Road, Stechford, Birmingham at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital, the force said,...
ACCIDENTS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Two die in head-on collision near Union Gap

UPDATE on 3/26/2022 at 3:45 p.m. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has given an update on one of the drivers involved in last night’s crash near Union Gap. The 20-year-old Yakima man, according to WSP, allegedly crossed a lane of traffic and hit another driver heading the opposite direction on Interstate-82, had been transported from Yakima Memorial Hospital to...
UNION GAP, WA
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
Cassopolis, MI
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Cassopolis, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Cass County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Elderly pedestrian dies after SF collision

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – An elderly pedestrian injured in a traffic collision in San Francisco’s Marina District earlier this month has died from her injuries, officials with the pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said on Wednesday. According to Walk SF officials, the victim has been identified as 84-year-old Erna Egli. On March 10, Egli […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KHON2

Big Island man dies after traffic collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a 77-year-old Captain Cook man died after a single-vehicle collision. The incident happened on Friday and police identified the man as Eugene Theodore Leslie. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Police...
HONOLULU, HI
#Seatbelts#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Cass County Sheriff
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Divers find body in submerged SUV

UPDATE: An Elkhart Police spokeswoman confirms that the body of a man was found inside an SUV that a witness saw go into the St Joseph River this morning. Divers are searching the St. Joseph River in Elkhart after police say a witness saw an SUV drive into the river.
ELKHART, IN
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
22 WSBT

Man on probation arrested carrying bat with nails sticking out of it, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A California man was arrested after deputies say they found him walking around with a baseball bat with nails sticking out of it. The Madera County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday afternoon about a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood in the area of Eastside Acres carrying a bat with spikes protruding from it.
MADERA, CA
22 WSBT

Driver arrested after vehicle vs train crash in Goshen

A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a train vs vehicle crash in Goshen early Wednesday morning. Goshen Police responded to crash near N. 1st St and River Avenue after midnight. Officers report seeing a vehicle upside down near the railroad tracks. Officers believe that the...
GOSHEN, IN
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Car Crashes Into Hamburg Restaurant

Motor vehicle accidents happen all the time. Many luckily, don’t result in serious injury and usually involve two vehicles in an accidental or reckless maneuver. One accident happened late this afternoon in Hamburg that is something we rarely see; a car crashing into a building. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
HAMBURG, NY
Law & Crime

Woman Who Sued Deputy for Allegedly Forcing Her into Baptism Has Died

A woman who claimed a disgraced sheriff’s deputy coerced her into a baptism has died. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead on Wednesday at a home in the city of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, according to WSMV. Her autopsy is pending, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reportedly looking into this at the behest of the local district attorney. Authorities did not suggest a cause of death. She was reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Monday for drug charges.
SODDY-DAISY, TN
22 WSBT

News Alert: Man found guilty of a January 2020 murder

Troyon Scott, 22, of South Bend was found guilty of the Jan. 26, 2020 murder of Huey Hudson Jr. Scott was also found guilty of firearm enhancement. Police were sent to the 600 block of South Liberty Street on the South Bend's west side on January 26, 2020, where they found 28-year-old Hudson shot dead inside his home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

LaGrange man arrested for rape; other charges

Disturbing news coming out of LaGrange county. 41-year-old Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr., was arrested on charges of Rape, Criminal confinement, Aggravated Battery resulting in injury, Strangulation and Intimidation in LaGrange County. A 35-year-old woman reported that she had been held captive for 2 weeks before being able to escape. The...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

