SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver crashed into a Shakopee hospital Wednesday night, hitting the building so hard the SUV broke through a wall. Officials said a Jeep went into the oncology department at St. Francis Regional Medical Center after speeding across the helipad. A hospital spokesperson said no one inside was injured, and patient care was uninterrupted. The Shakopee Police Department said the driver had minor abrasions. They are not in custody, and police do not believe the crash was intentional. Crews were on site trying to patch up the hole after midnight. It’s not clear yet what caused the driver to hit the hospital.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO