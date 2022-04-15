ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul Bettany Confesses to Stealing a Bust of Himself from WandaVision Set to Scare His Friends

By Kelly Wynne
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Bettany has the perfect way to prank his friends. The Avengers star revealed to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night's The Late Show that he swiped a bust of himself from the WandaVision set. Bettany, 50, said he hides the statue in his guest bathrooms when friends come to...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard II…and the Hollywood elite cast: Paul Bettany, James Franco and Elon Musk are called as witnesses while emails from JK Rowling and Jason Mamoa are listed as exhibits for $100m legal showdown

The multimillion dollar sequel to the court battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard will feature several high-profile celebrities who have been called to give testimony during the US trial which will be televised next month. James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk feature on witness lists alongside representatives...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Paul Bettany
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers#Vision For The Disney
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy