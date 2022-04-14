$130 w/ $50 Dell Gift Card

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Magazine

Carter's Is Offering Gift Cards as Part of Its Diaper 'Blowout Insurance'

Baby clothes are the cutest—until your precious little one inevitably suffers a diaper blowout. In public. (Why is it always in public?) Now, the outfit previously known as adorable is ruined and, well, there goes the money you spent on it too, right? Not if Carter's has anything to say about it.
SHOPPING
Ars Technica

Today’s best deals: Apple gift cards, Amazon Kids tablets, and more

It's time for another Dealmaster! Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a couple of useful offers on Apple gift cards. Over at Amazon, you can get a bonus $5 store credit when you buy a $50 Apple gift card. The offer applies to both digital and physical versions of the gift card; you'll have to use the code "APPLEDEAL" at checkout to see the deal if you opt for the former, or "APPLEAPRIL" if you go for the latter. Either way, Amazon says it'll apply the credit to your account within three days of your purchase. It'll then automatically be used the next time you buy something on the site sold by Amazon itself.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Amazon Sale: Apple Watch, laptops, TVs & more under $350

Amazon has a huge sale going on right now that means you can buy some amazing tech for under $350. We’re not just talking robot vacuum deals or Apple Watch deals either with some huge price cuts when it comes to TV deals and iPad deals too. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s sure to be a great offer that will appeal to you here. We’ve picked out some of our highlights to ensure you don’t miss out on a great bargain.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Releases Dozens of New Deals

Costco has released its latest monthly deals — dozens of discounts worth more than $1,400. They’re available now through May 8, although some of these deals are available in clubs only or online only. Here are a few examples of the discounts available both in clubs and online...
RETAIL
International Business Times

Best Amazon Spring Deals On Echo (Alexa), Kindle, Fire & More!

International Business Times offers links to items to help our readers find interesting products. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here. Love a good bargain? Then you better open your Amazon account now. Amazon’s...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is back in stock on Amazon and Newegg

It’s been very difficult to buy graphics cards these past two years, with new cards being way too expensive or simply out of stock. Fortunately, the RTX 3060 Ti is back in stock in multiple places. Just make sure you act fast because they’re likely to go out of stock soon.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Apply coupon code "APR11" to save 10% off regularly-priced items for Ace Rewards members. This coupon applies to a lot of items that are rarely discounted, including ladders and sheds, as well as lots of cheaper items in the Hardware section.

Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. This deal is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Exclusions apply.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Secret Amazon sale slashes the Kindle to just $46.74 - the lowest price ever

We've just spotted an incredible deal on the best-selling Kindle, thanks to a secret sale at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle e-reader on sale for $46.74 at Amazon when you apply the coupon code KINDLE2022 at checkout. That's a total saving of $43.25 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the e-reader.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Gifts Delivered by Easter at Harry & David

Apply coupon code "HD9" and choose April 15 delivery date at checkout to bag this deal. Shop Now at Harry & David Tips Eligible items are marked "$9.99 shipping event". Pictured is the Bunny Love Gift Box for $55 ($15 off).
SHOPPING

