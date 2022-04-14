ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

April 15 - April 21, 2022

By Saratoga TODAY, Local Briefs
 1 day ago

Sustainable Saratoga needs you to help plant trees. Tree Toga is a fun, family-friendly event. Our great volunteers plant trees to leave a green legacy for the next generation. We will plant fifty-three young trees throughout Saratoga Springs this year. On April 30, volunteers will gather at 9:30 a.m. at Pitney...

