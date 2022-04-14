ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch on Her Staying Power: ‘I Am the Main Event’

By Scott Fishman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays before WrestleMania 38, then Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch participated in a press junket. A reporter started his line of questioning with, “You used to be the main event…”. This set off “Big Time Becks,” as the popular performer believed her match against Bianca Beliar...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Has WWE lost faith in Asuka?

In recent months, many WWE Superstars have unfortunately had to leave the scene, facing a long period of forced stop, some on account of being fired from the company, falling within the framework of financial cuts due in part to the situation linked to the covid and those for personal problems or injuries, more or less serious.
WWE
PWMania

Update On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From Backlash Advertising

We noted before how WWE pulled Brock Lesnar from the WrestleMania Backlash listing on the WWE Events website. Lesnar had been advertised for the show going back to when it was announced, but the change was made just some time this week. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Toni Storm Explains Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm made her AEW debut a few weeks ago and seems to have hit the ground running into a first feud with Jamie Hayter that will take place as a match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Storm couldn't be more thrilled with how her return to wrestling felt, but at one point she seemed primed to be one of the next big stars in WWE after moving from NXT to SmackDown. Storm recently explained what prompted her to leave WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and it came down to several factors, including being apart from family and a realization that WWE might not be the place for her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
WWE
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At AEW Battle Of The Belts II Tapings

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Never Booked For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar was never booked for WrestleMania Backlash, despite WWE having advertised him for the event until this week. That’s according to a new report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock Lesnar was pulled from the talent listing for WrestleMania Backlash earlier this week. He had been...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
