ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

New crêpe shop planned for Troy

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 1 day ago

TROY — A new crêpe shop is coming to the Sherwood Shopping Center in Troy. Oh Crêpe has announced that they will be setting up a permanent location occupying the former Midtown Creamery space at 79 Foss Way in Troy. Co-owner J.D. Winteregg from Troy identified...

miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

New Ansonia shop aims to satisfy sweet cravings

ANSONIA — Residents looking to satisfy their sweet tooth will soon be able to take care of their cravings when Sweet Eats of Ansonia opens in April. According to business owner Maxwell Beaudry, his love of ice cream comes from the heart. “I love dessert. I’ll admit it I...
ANSONIA, CT
FingerLakes1.com

McDonalds: Is this chain shrinking?

McDonalds seems like one of the most popular fast food restaurants to go to. But did you know they’ve actually been shrinking?. Yes you read the title correctly, McDonalds is shrinking. And it has been do a few years now. The chain reportedly closed 239 of it’s locations in...
ITHACA, NY
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Troy, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Troy, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food

The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Miami Valley#Food Drink#Purebred Coffee#The Farmhouse Bakery#French#English
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
94.3 WCYY

Dunkin’ Ice Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans Are Back by Popular Demand

That Easter basket just got a whole lot more exciting!. Good news for Dunkin’ fans! Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans are back. This deserves a last-minute trip to grab a bag! They are again from Frankford Candy and are around while supplies last at retailers nationwide and online. You will be treated to Dunkin’s popular signature iced coffees — French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut.
FOOD & DRINKS
UV Cavalier Daily

The best breakfast options on Grounds

In my mind, breakfast achieves superiority among all other meals. Not only does it provide energy throughout tiring days and lengthy lectures, a solid breakfast also brightens any gloomy morning. After all, being hangry is a real thing, especially while operating on only a few hours of sleep. This semester, thanks to my early classes, I discovered various breakfast spots open by 9 a.m. on Grounds. After exploring these options, I have compiled a list, in no particular order, of the best breakfast meals to help prevent your “hanger” from taking over.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Pride in ownership is evident throughout this riverfront home

This Cape Cod-style home sits on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community. More than 4,500 square feet of living space is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level, while a remodeled kitchen, a half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace share the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Rolls Are Back Permanently—But Only On Sundays

Less than a year after pulling them off the menu, Krispy Kreme’s cinnamon rolls are officially back — and this time they’ll be around permanently. Introduced last fall, the doughnut chain’s cinnamon rolls will be on menus nationwide every Sunday as part of Cinnamon Sundays. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls can be purchased individually or in a special four-pack at shops, online and via delivery. Krispy Kreme says the cinnamon rolls are light and airy, hand-rolled and covered in their iconic Original Glaze.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy