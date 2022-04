Ruidoso's first responders continue to work tirelessly as the McBride Fire continues to ravage both private and Lincoln National Forest land. By now, you've heard of the fire in the Village of Ruidoso, a place where many El Pasoans love to visit when they want to beat the heat, that has caused a wave of evacuations as the McBride Fire rages on. Tuesday's winds caused three fires to break out. As of this morning, the fire hasn't been contained much, the fire went from 3,000 acres to 15,000 acres almost immediately according to the Ruidoso News, and Lincoln County has declared a state of emergency.

RUIDOSO, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO