Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson is being compared to 2 of the NFL's best

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders hold the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and have multiple needs. A wide receiver to star opposite Terry McLaurin for new quarterback Carson Wentz is one of those needs.

In many mock drafts, two popular names for Washington are a pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Interestingly enough, the Commanders’ top two wide receivers are also former Buckeyes in McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Many around the NFL believe Wilson will be the first wide receiver off the board, going somewhere in the top 10. The New York Jets, who hold two top-10 picks, and the Atlanta Falcons need a wide receiver and each pick ahead of the Commanders.

If Wilson does indeed fall to Washington at No. 11, it’s an easy call for head coach Ron Rivera, right?

On ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday, ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said Wilson could be the 2022 NFL draft’s version of Ja’Marr Chase while also cautioning viewers he does not have one wide receiver graded as highly as Chase in 2021.

Also in the debate was former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. He didn’t compare Wilson to Chase; instead, comparing Wilson to arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL over the last several years, Davante Adams.

Orlovsky was asked which wide receiver he would like to throw the ball to, and he answered Wilson and followed with the following comments:

“I think Garrett Wilson is going to be like the next Davante Adams,” Orlovsky said. The former NFL passer was also complimentary of Olave, saying he believes Olave will have a Justin Jefferson-like impact in the NFL but believes Wilson is a step ahead.

“The suddenness at the line of scrimmage, the violence at the line of scrimmage, the body control that he has, the gliding through the air, you see some of these catches that we’re playing on these highlights,” Orlovsky continued. “It’s everything with his hands; watch how far his hands are away from his body when he’s making some of these contested catches.”

Chase? Adams? Those are some pretty lofty comparisons for Wilson. If the Commanders have their choice of a wide receiver at No. 11, Wilson would be difficult to pass up if he is on the board.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeff Fisher coaching in a backwards hat became the first USFL meme of the season

Apparently, Jeff Fisher has not seen the “how do you do, fellow kids?” meme starring Steve Buscemi from his 30 Rock guest appearance. Because if the former NFL coach — and current head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers — had, he probably would not have turned his hat around during his team’s first game of the year against the Houston Gamblers.
NFL
