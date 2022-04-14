ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Christina Haack’s Husband Joshua Hall Defends Her Against Critics: ‘She Doesn’t Need Anyone’s Validation’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHnYc_0f9ZnlW300
Christina Haack and Josh Hall. Courtesy Josh Hall/Instagram

Defending his woman! Joshua Hall defended his wife, Christina Hall (née Haack), against critics who may think she’s seeking validation.

Celebrities Who Have Been Married Three Times or More

Read article

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or nothing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” the 40-year-old realtor wrote in defense of his 38-year-old reality star wife Thursday, April 14, via Instagram. “She doesn’t need anyone's validation and certainly doesn’t let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

The former police officer also added a reminder that when it comes to social media , all is not what it seems.

“Reminder: Social Media is not reality,” the Austin native warned. “Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

Joshua and Christina first met back in the late 2010s, before making their romance public via an Instagram post in July 2021.

Christina! Jonathan! HGTV Stars Dating Histories Through the Years

Read article

“The most whimsical/romantic dinner,” the California native wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo of the couple seated side by side.

The news of their relationship came shortly after the Christina on the Coast star's divorce from Ant Anstead . The TV personality found herself having to clap back at critics who accused her of moving on too quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkjUd_0f9ZnlW300
Christina Haack and Josh Hall. Courtesy Christina Haack/Instagram

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. ❤️✈️.”

That same month, the reality star gave a shout-out to her then-boyfriend for sticking by her side amidst rumors she and first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were feuding on the set of their HGTV series Flip or Flop .

Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Read article

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors,” she captioned a selfie with Joshua in July 2021. “Remember that before making judgements and assumptions … and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me.❤️.”

The two went on to start Unbroken Productions together in March before officially tying the knot in a private ceremony with the former HGTV host changing her legal last name to Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Mama June Shannon Is a Proud #GirlMom: Meet Her Kids Jessica, Alana, Anna and Lauryn

You might think you know all about Mama June Shannon, but perhaps you don’t know much about her four kids. The From Not to Hot star shares daughter Anna Marie “Chickadee“ Cardwell with ex David Dunn, daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, making up her blended family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over Sons Brayden and Hudson’s Bond Amid ‘Complicated’ Life Post-Divorce

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond. “These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Instagram Story
Canyon News

Leo Stark Takedown On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was a con artist back then and he’s a con artist now on “Days of Our Lives.” I’m referring to Leo Stark who has managed to get his hooks into Craig, Chloe’s father, who recently announced that he is gay. Chloe and Brady were baffled when they came face-to-face with the con artists who caused all sorts of mayhem the last time he was in Salem. This time he has his hooks in a guy who has dropped a bomb on his family and just doesn’t see the light that is staring directly at him. Simply put, Craig is blinded by love, let me rephrase that he is blinded by Leo’s charm.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Flip Or Flop’s Christina Haack Gets Honest About Why She Was Ready To Walk Away From Her And Tarek El Moussa’s HGTV Show

When Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa separated in 2016 (with the divorce being finalized in 2018), there was a lot of speculation that their iconic HGTV show Flip or Flop show was ending. That turned out not to be the case, with the formerly married couple continuing to film the series for nearly six more years. However, the show finally wrapped after 10 seasons this year. And Haack herself got honest about why she was ultimately ready to walk away of late.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Just Shared a Major Update on Daughter Grace

Gizelle Bryant’s daughter Grace has just experienced a huge milestone. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s eldest child has officially gotten her driver’s license, as the proud mom recently revealed on Instagram. On March 18, Gizelle took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate Grace’s latest accomplishment....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy