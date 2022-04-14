Tyler Pence, Savannah Brannan, Blaze The Trail To Capture Firsts In Lincoln Half-Marathon, Both Ready For Boston

Participants in Monday's big race include a NASCAR champion and a star of "The Bachelor." It will be hard to spot a face in the crowd of 30,000 participants at the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. But if you search hard enough, you may spy a couple of famous faces along the 26.2-mile race course.
BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon.
Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October.
This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome.
He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete.
The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick.
Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
In 1951, a 17-year-old Dukakis took to the course before leaving for college — and met his future wife for the first time as a bonus. More than 70 years ago, then 17-year-old Michael Dukakis set out to run the Boston Marathon. After all, as a senior in high school, it was his last chance to compete in the historic race before leaving for Swarthmore College.
On the third Monday in April — known as Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts — thousands of runners take off from a starting line in Hopkinton for the 26.2-mile journey that is the Boston Marathon. For Steve and Mark Godale, brothers from Aurora, Ohio, running in the race...
Along with seven other women, she is part of an honorary team recognizing the first eight women who officially ran the marathon in 1972. Val Rogosheske started running because of a simple question from a friend: “How fast can you run a mile?”. Being a physical education major, she...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Kathrine Switzer knows history. Or so she thought.
Opting to extend an annual stay in New Zealand – her husband’s homeland – to more than two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, Switzer tore into a shelf of “someday” books. As in someday, I’ll read those.
One of her most interesting reads involved the 19th-century connection...
HAMILTON (CBS) — For the last 22 years, Linda Heitz has been helping runners get to the starting line of the Boston Marathon.
“We all have a job to do here. And my job is to get you to the start line. Your job is to get to the finish. And I’m wishing you the very best of luck,” said Heitz.
The Hamilton woman says during the nearly hour long trip from Boston to Hopkinton, she gets to know her passengers.
“It’s a long ride. You get a chance to talk to a lot of the people, especially the ones that are right...
"It's amazing to have the opportunity to use running as a way to give back to Spaulding." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON – Framingham High junior Sam Burgess won the Boston Athletic Association’s scholastic mile in a sprint-to-the-finish against Newton’s Tyler Tubman today, April 16. Burgess crossed the finish line first in 4:25.32 minutes. Tubman was second in 4:25.34 minutes. Burgess had to battle Tubman of Newton to...
For the first time in many years, the Boston Marathon features the world’s top two female marathoners from the previous year. Perhaps the best Boston Marathon women’s field ever comes on the 50th anniversary of the first time women were officially allowed to race the world’s most historic 26.2-mile race.
Boston Marathon spectators can choose from a wide swath of viewing locations this Monday, including in Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline — and of course, the finish line in Boston. But to catch the start of the race in Hopkinton, your best bet may be relying on shuttle...
BOSTON – Framingham middle school student Sasha Lamakina finished second in the Boston Marathon’s 1,000-meter race on Saturday, April 16. Abigail Beggans of Wellesley won the middle school race in 3:14.05 minutes. Lamakina finished in 3:14.09 minutes. Her sister Daria Lamakina finished 6th overall in 3:33.66 minutes for...
