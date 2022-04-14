ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Tyler Pence, Savannah Brannan, Blaze The Trail To Capture Firsts In Lincoln Half-Marathon, Both Ready For Boston

uis.edu
 3 days ago

It is not every day, runners complete training runs and dominate half marathons but that happened recently when Springfield’s...

www.uis.edu

Boston

These celebrities are running the 2022 Boston Marathon

Participants in Monday's big race include a NASCAR champion and a star of "The Bachelor." It will be hard to spot a face in the crowd of 30,000 participants at the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. But if you search hard enough, you may spy a couple of famous faces along the 26.2-mile race course.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dick & Rick Hoyt Award Goes To Chris Nikic Ahead Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon. Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October. This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome. He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete. The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

Hamilton Woman Driving Boston Marathon Runners To Starting Line For 22 Years

HAMILTON (CBS) — For the last 22 years, Linda Heitz has been helping runners get to the starting line of the Boston Marathon. “We all have a job to do here. And my job is to get you to the start line. Your job is to get to the finish. And I’m wishing you the very best of luck,” said Heitz. The Hamilton woman says during the nearly hour long trip from Boston to Hopkinton, she gets to know her passengers. “It’s a long ride. You get a chance to talk to a lot of the people, especially the ones that are right...
HAMILTON, MA
Boston Globe

Gabe Appelbaum is running Boston for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

"It's amazing to have the opportunity to use running as a way to give back to Spaulding." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

A Boston Marathon women’s field for the ages on historic anniversary

For the first time in many years, the Boston Marathon features the world’s top two female marathoners from the previous year. Perhaps the best Boston Marathon women’s field ever comes on the 50th anniversary of the first time women were officially allowed to race the world’s most historic 26.2-mile race.
FraminghamSOURCE

Lamakina Finishes Second in Boston Athletic Association’s 1K

BOSTON – Framingham middle school student Sasha Lamakina finished second in the Boston Marathon’s 1,000-meter race on Saturday, April 16. Abigail Beggans of Wellesley won the middle school race in 3:14.05 minutes. Lamakina finished in 3:14.09 minutes. Her sister Daria Lamakina finished 6th overall in 3:33.66 minutes for...
BOSTON, MA

