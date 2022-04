HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from a river in Harrison County over the weekend. April Williams was found dead in the Wolf River about 3:30pm Saturday by boaters, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. The body was found near the Menge Avenue overpass, not far from Freddy’s Bank, he said.

