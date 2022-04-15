ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

16-year-old stabbed near Duane Reade in Lower Manhattan; Suspect in custody

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHY7D_0f9ZZo1800

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed near a Duane Reade in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 16-year-old boy entered a smoke shop on the Lower East Side and got into an argument with a store employee.

The store employee then chased the teen and stabbed him in front of 161 Orchard Street.

They say the suspect then fled from the scene, while the victim ran away before collapsing in front of the Duane Reade at 100 Delancey Street.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is now in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody at 101 Stanton Street.

He was identified by police as 27-year-old Fernando Reyes, who is charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out

The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Manhattan#Police#The Duane Reade#Bellevue Hospital
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
PIX11

Attempted robber beats 73-year-old man in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)— An attacker followed a 73-year-old man from a Manhattan convenience store on Sunday morning and beat him, police said. The victim was inside an Eighth Avenue store buying lottery tickets when he was approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect tried and failed to grab the victim’s wallet. When the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Mahopac Dies After Being Struck By Passing Train

A Hudson Valley woman who was hit in the head by a passing train while standing on a platform has died from her injuries. Putnam County resident, Hope Mantovi, age 23, of Mahopac was struck around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, in Woodlawn in the Bronx, said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy