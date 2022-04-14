Connecticut Families: Teen prepares for 100 mile ‘Ride for a Cure’ Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

(WTNH) – A local teen is preparing for the 100-mile ‘Bike for a Cure’ ride for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support those suffering from juvenile diabetes, coming up in the early fall.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) aims to raise funds and awareness for juvenile diabetes through the ride.

For Saige Merwin, a long-time patient and advocate for juvenile diabetes, the event is about even more than raising money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.

“I’m also looking to show, you can do anything you want, despite having type 1 diabetes,” Merwin shared.

The Merwins were active in getting legislation passed to cap the cost of insulin in Connecticut. Families were paying thousands of dollars each year for the necessary drug.

Now the issue is being taken up on a national level.

“We’re pushing what’s called the Affordable Insulin Now Act. It passed the House of Representatives last week. It would cap insulin at $35 on commercial insurance and Medicare,” said Jon Muskrat, executive director of JDRF.

Muskrat hopes to see a vote in April.

“People with type 1 diabetes need insulin to survive, it’s not a choice, they need to take it every day.”

An important reminder that signs of type 1 diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and exhaustion. As for the ride, everyone is glad it’s back in person. Saige will be busy the next few months, getting ready to achieve that incredible goal.

“It will definitely be the hardest bike ride I’ve ever done but I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great experience,” Merwin said.

The JDRF ride to cure diabetes takes place Sept. 10 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

