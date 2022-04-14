ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ausome Foundation and “THE ART OF BEING AUSOME”

By Calle Ocho News
Cover picture for the articleThe Ausome Foundation held an art-based event at the Coral Gables Museum and celebrated talented artists in Miami. This year’s Autism Awareness Month kicked off on a high note. Ausome Foundation hosted an incredible community-based event called “The Art of Being Ausome,” at the Coral Gables Museum last week, inviting the...

