Kasey the Fire Dog visits BEW

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — One of the most advanced pieces of law enforcement technology nosed around Kingsley Field, checking out the sights and sounds, exploring every nook and cranny of the security forces compound and checking out a lot of curious onlookers March 8. 2022. The 142nd Fighter Wing Security Forces brought their robot “dog” to the base to demonstrate a new capability the Air Force is using to enhance base defense for a crowd of people including local law enforcement. Many in the crowd thought the “dog” shared mannerisms with its biological counterpart and at least one person though it needed a tail to wag enthusiastically.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 24 DAYS AGO