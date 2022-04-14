ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Kasey the Fire Dog visits BEW

By Editor
barbertonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKindergarten-second grade students at Barberton Elementary West enjoy an...

www.barbertonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Barberton, OH
Idaho State Journal

Fire guts home near downtown Pocatello, killing dog and cat

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a house in a residential neighborhood near downtown Pocatello on Saturday afternoon, leaving two pets dead. The blaze at the two-story home in the 600 block of North Hayes Avenue was reported around 1:30 p.m. by the people who resided there, authorities said. Multiple individuals including an elderly man were in the house when the fire ignited and everyone was able to escape without injury....
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Get Out#Second Grade#Kindergarten
WKYC

Dog dies as fire destroys home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria family's dog is dead and their home is a "total loss" after a fire broke out on Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Elyria Fire Department, multiple calls about a house fire in the 300 block of Eagle Circle came into Lorain County Dispatch at approximately 4:25 p.m.
ELYRIA, OH
Klamath Alerts

Robot Security Dog Visits Kingsley Field For Demonstration

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — One of the most advanced pieces of law enforcement technology nosed around Kingsley Field, checking out the sights and sounds, exploring every nook and cranny of the security forces compound and checking out a lot of curious onlookers March 8. 2022. The 142nd Fighter Wing Security Forces brought their robot “dog” to the base to demonstrate a new capability the Air Force is using to enhance base defense for a crowd of people including local law enforcement. Many in the crowd thought the “dog” shared mannerisms with its biological counterpart and at least one person though it needed a tail to wag enthusiastically.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dudley fire sends woman to hospital, dog dies

DUDLEY, Mass. — A woman is in serious condition following a fire at a home in Dudley, Thursday. The fire took place at the corner of Schofield Avenue and Brandon Road. Firefighters tell Boston 25 News that a woman and her pet were inside the home at the time of the fire. The woman was able to get out of the house and was taken to an area hospital due to suffering smoke inhalation.
DUDLEY, MA
WOWT

Pet dog dies in Omaha house fire overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire in west Omaha results in the death of a pet overnight. The Omaha Fire Department was dispatched at 11:50 p.m. Monday to a house fire near 220th and Westwind Drive. Upon arrival crews found two sides of the house to be fully involved...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Mesabi Tribune

Hoyt Lakes Easter Parade

The Easter Bunny didn't let Saturday's return to winter slow her down from her annual spring time journey bringing candy, eggs and fun to her friends in Hoyt Lakes. The city held its third annual Easter Parade making a journey past every house in town.
HOYT LAKES, MN
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: IVC’s Katie Petran Embraces Volunteer Work

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was another cold, rainy day that sent softball practice inside but Katie Petran had a smile on her face. Her positive, can-do attitude is part of the reason IVC is having a successful start to the season. “If one of us is having a bad day, we try and pick […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy