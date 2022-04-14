Notice of Combined Sewer Overflow Control Measures to improve Water Quality of Alewife Brook and Charles River.

This notice is required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as an annual update on the progress of Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) control measures to improve the water quality of Alewife Brook and Charles River.

Access the full notice for Alewife Brook here.

Access the full notice for Charles River here.

MWRA, Cambridge and Somerville have implemented a system for rapid reporting of CSO discharges to the Charles River, Alewife Brook and the Upper Mystic River. These subscriber based systems provide timely information regarding a CSO activation including the start time and location of the discharge. To subscribe, sign up at these links:

Cambridge Subscriber: https://www.cambridgema.gov/Subscribe

Somerville Subscriber: https://www.somervillema.gov/departments/alewife-brook-combined-sewer-overflow-cso-control