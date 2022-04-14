ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Notice of Combined Sewer Overflow Control Measures to improve Water Quality of Alewife Brook and Charles River.

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2t0l_0f9ZGDai00

This notice is required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as an annual update on the progress of Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) control measures to improve the water quality of Alewife Brook and Charles River.

Access the full notice for Alewife Brook here.

Access the full notice for Charles River here.

MWRA, Cambridge and Somerville have implemented a system for rapid reporting of CSO discharges to the Charles River, Alewife Brook and the Upper Mystic River. These subscriber based systems provide timely information regarding a CSO activation including the start time and location of the discharge. To subscribe, sign up at these links:

Cambridge Subscriber: https://www.cambridgema.gov/Subscribe

Somerville Subscriber: https://www.somervillema.gov/departments/alewife-brook-combined-sewer-overflow-cso-control

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

No body contact advisory canceled for Woods Lake after sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The no body contact advisory issued for Woods Lake was cancelled Monday at 11 a.m., announced the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services. Currently, all water activities including swimming, wading, fishing, canoeing and kayaking can resume. The advisory was issued March 18 due to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Town Square LIVE News

Sewer main break sends spill into Christina River

  The New Castle County Department of Public Works on Wednesday a break in a sewer main that allowed wastewater to spill into the Nonesuch Creek and Christina River. The overflow occurred when the main ruptured near 419 Old Airport Road in New Castle. The wastewater spill was reported to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WSET

Heavy rain causes overflow of Lynchburg sewer system

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Lynchburg and are signed up for city alerts, you may have seen an alter that the combined sewer system overflowed. The overflow was due to the heavy rain that came down on Wednesday night. The Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) system collects...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Portland Tribune

Estacada plans new water reservoir and sewer plant

Added infrastructure needed because of city's growth; customer fees won't be raised. Estacada is moving closer to adding a new water reservoir and replacing its aging wastewater treatment plant, both to accommodate the city's growth. The new reservoir, Estacada's fifth, will add redundancy and extra water storage as the city...
ESTACADA, OR
franklinadvocate.com

Bude OKs water and sewer rates

The Bude Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday, March 15 to adopt an adjusted water and sewer rate schedule for the current fiscal year — with several warnings aired that the enacted fee structure might not be sufficient to help put those services in the black financially. A near-capacity audience...
BUDE, MS
FingerLakes1.com

Study in-progress for Seneca County water and sewer authority

A study is underway in Seneca County to determine the feasibility of a county-run water and sewer services agency. County Manager Mitch Rowe told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 22 that the study is being conducted by MRB Group of Rochester, according to Finger Lakes Times. The study is funded through a $75,000 grant from New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Awesome 92.3

Water, Sewer, Sanitation Rates To Increase in Sedalia

A public hearing concerning a proposed increase in sewer, water and sanitation rates received no in-person comments at the start of Monday night's regular City Council meeting. The rate increase proposal was part of the City of Sedalia's budgeting process, it was noted, and was ultimately passed after much discussion...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic River#Overflow#Uban Construction#Mwra
Sandusky Register

Small improvement noted in water quality at local streams

SANDUSKY — A report on water quality issued this week for three local streams showed a small improvement in two of them. In general, water quality ratings for the three streams — based on water samples taken in 2021 at Mills Creek, Pipe Creek and Old Woman Creek — show little change.
SANDUSKY, OH
KLTV

City of Nacogdoches reports 100,000 gallons of sewer overflow

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Due to heavy rains and the storm that passed on Tuesday March 23, 2022, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum. This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

19
Followers
918
Post
623
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy