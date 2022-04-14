Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...

