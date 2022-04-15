Ground Broken On Lanphier High Renovations

EDWARDSVILLE - Work is advancing on an 800,000-square-foot distribution facility being built by Contegra Construction Co. at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville. The speculative distribution warehouse being built for EQT Exeter is expected to be completed this fall at 5710 Inner Park Drive, Edwardsville. The facility, being constructed of tilt-up concrete panels, will feature 146 dock doors and four drive-through doors. It will be topped by a thermoplastic polyolefin roof and feature a specialized HVAC system with multiple exhaust fans and louvers to recirculate fresh air every hour.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO