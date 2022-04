(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fans have spoken and Midtown is listening. With two sold out shows already on the books for Starland Ballroom this December, the legendary punk act has announced additional headline dates. Fans will be able to catch them at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on December 9th and at The Palladium in Worcester on December 10th.

