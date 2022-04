EAST LANSING, Mich. — How to get someone to stop smoking is a popular question asked on Google by people who want their loved ones to quit. It’s easy to remind someone of all the horrible things that result from smoking cigarettes. Anti-smoking campaigns in recent years have included graphic images or disturbing videos that demonstrate how lighting up can harm the human body. Yet as terrifying as some of those spots are, a new study finds that they might not be the most effective way to reach smokers.

