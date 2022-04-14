ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Police: Arkansas 17-year-old dead after being shot in the head

THV11
THV11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Police are investigating the death of a teen girl found with a gunshot wound to the head just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. “Can’t imagine what her parents are going through right,” said Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department. According...

Rogers, AR
Rogers, AR
