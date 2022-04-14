ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONLINE ONLY: Massive two day Toy Auction. Toys ranging from 1920’s through modern.

Toys ranging from 1930’s through modern. Tin litho – cast iron – loads of diecast cars, trucks, planes – vintage NIB models – cap guns – trains of all scales...

ONLINE: Vintage collectibles, toys, household, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ Noon. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES & TOYS. HOUSEHOLD. Pickup: By appointment only! Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Macy's Flash Sale today with up to 60% off Bed and Bath, 8-pc comforter sets only $39.99 (reg. $100)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Flash Sale today March 21 with 40% to 60% off Bed and Bath Essentials including select 6 to 8 piece comforter sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), mattress pads starting at $15.99 (reg. $40), sheets, towels, curtains and more! Plus, get free shipping with a $25 purchase. See below for a list of deals.
The Toy Guy shares Easter toy ideas, more

Easter is next month, and parents are going to be looking to make the celebration special for their kid(s) and that means toys!. Chris Byrne, AKA The Toy Guy®, can help them make the celebration great with some cool, new toys!. Consumer spending for holidays has been up, and...
South Park and adidas Announce New Character-Inspired Footwear Collection

Although typically garners most of its attention nowadays for everything that it has going on with its YEEZY lineup with Kanye West, the “Brand With Three Stripes” has been generating a sizable amount of noise for its other collaborative dealings. One partnership that has certainly captured the hearts of the sneaker community has been its initiatives with South Park, and tbe duo has just officially presented its newest collection.
A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
I Use This Oprah-Approved Cookware Brand Nearly Every Day, and It's Having a Rare Sale

We all have that favorite skillet. The one that feels like an extension of your body as you flip and stir, that never makes it off the stovetop, that has helped you make old favorites and new experiments. For me, that's Material's Coated Pan, a 10.5-inch stunner that is sturdy enough to last through hundreds of meals without losing its slick nonstick surface.
Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
Kawasaki And Adidas Release New Ninja-Inspired Sneakers

It goes without saying that motorcycling is more than just a mode of transportation or a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. People in the world of motorcycling are among the most passionate in the world, and it’s pretty easy to see why. Several lifestyle products which go well beyond the utility of motorcycles are plentiful, and they allow us diehard aficionados to let the world know that we are passionate about motorbikes.
