Ripley, WV

Guns, furniture, glassware, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit, Go north on Rt 21 for approx 5.5 miles to building on left. Guns: Winchester Red Letter m37 12g, Winchester m37 20g, Stephens m94 410, Remington 870 express magnum 12g, Marlin 39A .22, Erma .22 magnum, Kentucky Rifle muzzleloader, and a Winchester Safe, Furniture: Antique oak flat...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, jewelry, tools, and misc.

ANTIQUES, FINE JEWELRY, COLLECTIBLES, FENTON, ROSEVILLE, TOOLS. JEWELRY: Approximately 16 Gold chains, some with Diamonds, Rubies, Opals, Pearls & other gemstones; Several prs. Gold earrings; Gold Diamond & Emerald Earrings; Gold & Diamond rings; 2 Gold Diamond & Ruby Rings; Gold Cameo Ring; Gold Opal & Diamond Ring; Gold Diamond & Sapphire Ring; Other Gold Rings; Gold scrap Rings; Scout ring; Sterling Stretch Rings; Sterling Chains; Strands of Pearls; 5 Jewel Swiss pendant watch; Baume Mercier Gold Bracelet watch with Diamond Bezel; Bee pins w/ Crystals; 2 Scarab Gold bracelets; Swarovski Brooches; Krementz Pins; Trifari Pins & others; Steiff bear pin; Costume Jewelry & More.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
#Guns#Furniture#Glassware#Antique#Auction House#N Church St#Remington 870 Express#Ap Donaghho Co#Americana#White House Vinegar Jars#Towell Baby Fork#Canister
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, collectibles, home decor, and misc.

HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. PICK UP: By appointment only! Mon, 4/4/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

Austintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S. Raccoon Rd. or west of S. Meriden to Westgate Blvd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH

