Sugarcreek, OH

ONLINE: Antiques, collectible, kitchenware, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Pickup Date: You will be able to pick up your items on Monday, April 25th from 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. Pickup Location: Kaufman Auction Center (559 Belden Parkway Sugarcreek, OH 44681). Graniteware | Books | Costume Jewelry Paintings, Prints & Other Collectible Items. There will...

www.farmanddairy.com

CNET

Patio Furniture Sale: Outdoor Conversation Sets Start at $128

It's only a matter of time until summer arrives, and I, for one, am looking forward to spending time outside with loved ones. There's nothing like relaxing in your own backyard with friends and family while enjoying delicious refreshments. In the spirit of summer, Daily Steals has a selection of outdoor furniture on sale through April 20 using the offer code CNETPTO, including this three-piece patio conversation set with seat cushions for $128.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sugarcreek, OH
City
Fostoria, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
Farm and Dairy

3/29-4/5 at 1PM. Antiques, jewelry, original art, and misc.

Absolute auction – all sells to the highest bidders. PICKUP LOCATION: Akron, OH. Address to be given to winning bidders. PICKUP: THURSDAY – APRIL 7 – 2022 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. 15% buyer’s premium...
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Copper Kettle, wood bucket, sports memorabilia, and misc.

Due to the death of Skip Stutz the following will be sold at public auction at The Sprunger Building, 13071 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, Ohio 44606 (GPS: 4885 KIDRON ROAD). From ST. RT. 30 take Kidron Road south 4 miles located behind the Livestock Auction Barn. Copper kettle, wood buckets,...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, Kitchen equipment, saw mill, guns, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Wood foundry molds, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 2 pm. Pickup: By appointment only! Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 2:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

