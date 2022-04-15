ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Crews battle fire at gas plant in Reno County, two injured, evacuation order lifted

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters from several communities were sent to southeastern Reno County after an explosion and fire at a gas plant near Haven. The explosion was reported around 1:15 Thursday afternoon at Haven Midstream, formerly the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, at K-96 and Kent...

