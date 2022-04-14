ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. cities struggle with increase in violent crime

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Council on Criminal Justice reported a 30% increase in homicides nationwide in 2020,...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 53

Ronald Schergen
2d ago

Thanks to democratic policies defund police no bond release water down penalties for crime all democrats policies now you know why violence is out of control

Reply(5)
37
Sheree Ward
2d ago

so how's defunding law enforcement working out now? let's hear it for the democrats! everything is soooo much better now!

Reply
22
TerYon
2d ago

Don’t worry, its not really a big problem. They justice department is busy tracking down white nationalists 😂

Reply(4)
29
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago mayor hosts meeting on violent crime

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor met with her counterpart in New York, looking for ways to cut down on violence. Lori Lightfoot and Eric Adams are talking about ways to end violent crime. They did not get into specifics about their discussion, but said that it is a partnership. They want to see more […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Homicides#Cbs News
CBS News

Mask mandates return as COVID-19 cases rise across U.S.

Columbia University is again requiring its students to mask up in classrooms, with public health experts urging caution as COVID-19 case numbers climb across the U.S. The university's head of COVID-19 protocols over the weekend announced the change, citing increased infections in the local area. The disease's resurgence in New York City after cases had fallen sharply earlier this year was punctuated on Sunday when Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

3 family members face hate crimes charges in attack that left gay man blind in Pompano Beach, Florida

Florida prosecutors said they filed hate crime charges Tuesday against three family members accused of severely beating a man because of his sexual orientation. Inna Makarenko, 44; Yevhen Makarenko, 43; and Oleh Makarenko, 21; were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping, according to the Broward State Attorney's Office. All three face possible life sentences.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Greensboro Police Department unveils plan to fight violent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department have responded to five shootings since Thursday, and two of them were deadly.  According to Deputy Chief Michael Terry, officers are in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but they do not believe the violence is connected.  “Both incidents involve vehicles. At this particular time, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
mansionglobal.com

What U.S. Cities Have the Highest Property Tax Rates?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. What U.S. cities have the highest and lowest property taxes?. A. Ding, ding, ding, the winner of the dubious honor of the city with the highest effective property tax rate is Rochester, New York, with a rate of 2.22% last year, according to a report Thursday from ATTOM.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Suspect arrested in violent N.J. rampage

More details are being released about a violent rampage in New Jersey. Police arrested 27-year-old Dion Marsh, who they say stole a car, then hit two pedestrians and stabbed another man in the chest in what's being called a hate crime spree; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Police: Innocent bystander Sally Ntim killed in Bronx shooting

Gun violence continues to plague New York City. The grieving family of a Bronx woman who was shot and killed on Tuesday is pleading for answers. Police say she was an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to her loved ones.
BRONX, NY
CBS News

Black women have the highest eviction rates in the U.S.

Black women are evicted more than any other group in the U.S., and housing insecurity is becoming a growing crisis. Akira Drake Rodriguez, assistant professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero to discuss the issue.
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Majority of homeowners support adding more housing options in residential neighborhoods: survey

From rampant homelessness in San Francisco to skyrocketing prices in Salt Lake City and bidding wars in Spokane, Wash., the United States is in the throes of a housing crisis. Economists tend to say the root cause is development restrictions that limit new construction, especially of smaller, more affordable housing. As two partners in a wealth management firm put it on CNBC.com late last month, “There has simply been a large mismatch between the supply of and demand for housing, and the mismatch is especially pronounced for lower-priced, entry-level homes.”
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy