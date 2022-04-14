ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rays' blunder in the outfield handed Cristian Pache the easiest Little League home run

By Andrew Joseph
The absolute worst feeling for an outfielder has to be when the ball gets by you and continues to roll to the wall. Everyone in the stadium knows you messed up — you can hear it! — and turning around to chase after the ball has to be so embarrassing.

It gets even worse when the person who hit the ball is one of the fastest players in the game.

Rays outfielders Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier got to experience that worst-case scenario on Thursday against the A’s.

With speedy A’s outfielder Cristian Pache at the plate, a ground ball up the middle had Arozarena sliding on a do-or-die effort to cut off the ball. He was unaware that Kiermaier was right there in solid position to field the ball, which was unfortunate for the Rays because that sliding attempt had the ball deflecting all the way to the wall.

I mean, what was Arozarena even thinking there? It had to be a lack of communication because the ball really wasn’t hit hard enough to require that diving attempt. Once the ball kicked by Kiermaier, it was all over. And it didn’t help matters that Kiermaier bobbled his first attempt at picking up the baseball at the warning track.

Pache ended up scoring standing up after needing just 15.90 seconds to round the bases. The play ended up going down as an RBI single for Pache and an error on Arozarena because Pache was scoring even without Kiermaier’s bobble.

Even though the Rays essentially handed Oakland those three runs, MLB fans did seem to enjoy the Little League home run.

This was how Twitter reacted

Isn’t weird baseball just the best?

