The City of Goleta wants to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the hundreds of community members who turned out to celebrate the City’s 20th Birthday event this past Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Rancho La Patera and Stow House. We are so pleased the weather held up for us and that so many people took time out of their Saturday to mark this milestone birthday. This event was a testament to the supportive and vibrant people that make up the Good Land.

GOLETA, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO