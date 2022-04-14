ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Throwback Thursday: An Update on How Ohio Sophomore Dakota Wagner Continues to Successfully Promote Tourette Syndrome Awareness

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Success” as a softball player isn’t just limited to what is done between the lines on the field. Last December, we ran the story of Dakota Wagner, the 2024 high school grad from Xenia, Ohio, who is promoting Tourette Syndrome awareness—and it was so impactful it became one of our Top...

extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

TRACK & FIELD: Local stars already rivaling state-title marks

Sure, they don’t always tell the whole truth — whether it was windy or rainy, cold or hot, an adrenaline-pumping stage or something lower energy. But the numbers of track and field allow for comparisons that other sports can’t quite muster. A 100-meter track is 100 meters anywhere. The measuring tools used for throwing and jumping don’t change.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio health leaders to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health will host a press conference Thursday morning to share an update about the coronavirus in Ohio. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, will be joined by Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook of the Clark County Combined Health District, and Dr. Kevin Sharrett of Kettering Health.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Athlete of the Week: Izzy Granger of Liberty-Benton High School

FINDLAY, Ohio — With a toss of 146 feet and one inch, Liberty-Benton's Izzy Granger won the Division-II discus state championship last year. Back for her final season, the goal is not only to repeat but throw even farther. Her eyes set on the school record of 150 and last night she did it, shattering it with a toss of 154.
TOLEDO, OH
Athens Messenger

Throwback Thursday: Casey, crime photographer

On the radio, in the 1940s and 50s, detective dramas were very popular. Philip Marlow, and Gangbusters, and Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar were familiar names to many detective fans in those days. One such detective show was “Casey, Crime Photographer.” It was about a hard-boiled newspaper photographer who used his wits and sometimes his fists to solve mysteries that had turn up on his beat. All radio shows had a sponsor. “Philip Marlow” had Pepsodent Tooth Power for a sponsor. With “Gangbusters”, it was Colgate-Palmolive....
LANCASTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Sports
KOCO

Oklahomans raise awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — People across Oklahoma are raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day. March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day, is a day to celebrate and raise awareness and advocate for rights and inclusion for those with Down Syndrome. Several events are taking place across Oklahoma. Watch the video...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourette Syndrome#Throwback Thursday#Rumination Syndrome
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading strikes first but falls behind in close loss to Akron

AKRON, Oh. - Reading drops game three in their series against Akron, 5-3 on Thursday night. The Fightin Phils grabbed a brief lead right from the start, Wendell Rijo with an RBI single for the 1-0 lead. The Rubber Ducks would make that lead short lived with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy