Green Bay school custodian prepares to run her 31st Boston Marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay school are cheering on one of their own as she prepares to run her 31st consecutive Boston Marathon next week.

Sullivan Elementary School custodian Kathy Waldron is part of the “quarter century club”, and is the only woman in Wisconsin to have run the Boston Marathon more than 25 times.

Students and staff at Sullivan Elementary School in Green Bay surprise custodian Kathy Waldron as she prepares to run her 31st consecutive Boston Marathon next week, April 14, 2022. (WLUK)

To celebrate her achievements and to wish her luck, students and staff showed off signs as Waldron walked around the school Thursday. Students in music class also sang a song for her.

Waldron says it was truly a surprise and she's grateful for all the support from those around her.

“As I am aging, I’m getting slower every time but every one that goes by, I am more grateful that I can do it. And even though I am slow, I just want to finish and keep my streak alive. I never thought I would get to this many but since I did, I feel like there’s a reason and it’s not time to quit," Waldron said.

Students and staff at Sullivan Elementary School in Green Bay surprise custodian Kathy Waldron as she prepares to run her 31st consecutive Boston Marathon next week, April 14, 2022. (WLUK)

Waldron grew up on a dairy farm in Reedsville and is one of 12 children. She recalls listening to the Boston Marathon results on the radio in kindergarten and dreamed of one day running it in. In 1992, she achieved that dream when she completed her first Boston Marathon with her parents and two children there to cheer her on. Waldron’s father passed away the next year, and was buried with her Boston Marathon medal around his neck.