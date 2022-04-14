ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

April 15 – April 21, 2022

By Saratoga TODAY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 1 day ago

11-13 Oak St., Saratoga Springs | 5 – 7 p.m. Home made soups are back. Menu: Pasta Fagioli by the quart, escarole soup by the quart. To benefit the Building Fund. Curbside pick up only. Cost is $15 per quart or 2 for $25. Open to the public. Take out...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Deadline application April 21

NEW LONDON — The New London Proceeds Corporation is seeking applications from community members and/or organizations interested in obtaining grant money for health-related projects. Submit a brief but detailed summary of the project to Brandon Schwinn, 51 Clyde Ave., New London, Ohio 44851 or bschwinn12@gmail.com. The application deadline is...
NEW LONDON, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Glenville, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Food & Drinks
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
City
Friendship, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ballston Spa, NY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Pride in ownership is evident throughout this riverfront home

This Cape Cod-style home sits on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community. More than 4,500 square feet of living space is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level, while a remodeled kitchen, a half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace share the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy