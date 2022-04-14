April 15 – April 21, 2022

This Cape Cod-style home sits on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community. More than 4,500 square feet of living space is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level, while a remodeled kitchen, a half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace share the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO