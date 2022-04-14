ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Haunting, Suspenseful New Read In-Person at Northshire April 27

By Saratoga TODAY, Entertainment
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — From the New York Times bestselling author of “The Drowning Kind” comes a new novel, inspired by Mary Shelley’s...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
WacoTrib.com

Good reads at Waco libraries: April 2022

Sharpe’s Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815. Napoleon has been defeated. However, the Duke of Wellington knows that revolutionary threats still abound, and there is no one better to discover and eliminate these threats than his ingenious and wily officer, Richard Sharpe. It's been almost 30...
WACO, TX
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Stephen King's The Shining Is Becoming A Stage Play, And It's Adding A Big Star As Jack Torrance

Jack Torrance from The Shining is not an easy part for any actor to take on. Not only is there the challenge of properly portraying the character's spectacular descent into madness while spending a winter in an isolated Rocky Mountain hotel, but Jack Nicholson delivered one of the most iconic performances of all time when he played the role in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of Stephen King's novel.
MOVIES
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
MOVIES
The Independent

13 books to read before their adaptations are released this year

The page-to-screen process is a tale as old as time – and a lucrative one at that. The screen rights for some books sell for millions:The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown sold for $6m (£4.6m), and EL James earned $5m (£3.8m) from her Fifty Shades trilogy. Occasionally, these rights are sold before the the book has even hit the shelves, like with Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, and The Martian by Andy Weir. So far this year, we’ve been spoiled with page-to-screen adaptations: Jandy Nelson’s The Sky is Everywhere arrived on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

How to watch the Twilight Movies in order

Robert Pattinson might be dominating the big screen in The Batman right now, but the role that boosted his status as an actor who could command a franchise dates all the way back to The Twilight Saga, a multi-film franchise, and it's that we're talking about here. Specifically, how to watch the Twilight movies in order.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Collider

How 'F for Fake' Became the Perfect Orson Welles Swan Song

The very first Orson Welles movie, Citizen Kane, begins with death. Charles Foster Kane murmurs that iconic word “Rosebud” before passing away. The plot of the entire film is then spurred on by one reporter scrambling to figure out the truth behind this man’s final word. In the process, Citizen Kane offers up various people’s anecdotes about Kane’s life, which turns out to be one full of duplicity but also nuance. There was a lot more going on with this wealthy many than anyone could’ve imagined, for better and for worse.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jane Eyre review – who is the true ‘mad woman in the attic’?

Not content with staging Chris Bush’s lucid new adaptation of Jane Eyre, the Stephen Joseph theatre is throwing on a whole Brontë festival. On the streets of Scarborough, Lisa Cagnacci’s audio walking tour gives you a blast of constitutional sea air before leading you up the hill to Anne Brontë’s grave. Back in the theatre, there are film screenings, children’s play sessions and, on Thursday, a brilliant lecture on Charlotte Brontë by Sassy Holmes of the Brontë Parsonage Museum.
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

The first David Bowie movie to be officially sanctioned by his estate could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Variety reported that Moonage Daydream – first revealed last year – would be streamed on HBO in early 2023 after writer and director Brett Morgen completed work five years after he started. No theatrical release information was announced.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Nortshire Com
Variety

Andy Kaufman Doc Underway With Safdie Brothers’ Company – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Morgan Neville’s company Tremolo Productions is officially in production of an untitled Andy Kaufman documentary alongside Josh and Benny Safdie’s Elara Pictures. The Emmy-nominated Alex Braverman will direct the feature-length film. “No matter how many times I watch Andy Kaufman’s work, I feel like I’m seeing a magic trick for the very first time,” Braverman said. “I’m excited for our project to honor that. This is the film I’ve wanted to make my entire life.” The Safdie brothers will executive produce the project alongside Rick Rubin and Braverman’s father Chuck Braverman, who produced Kaufman’s 1980...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Night House’ on HBO Max, an Eerie Psychological Horror Story Starring an Inspired Rebecca Hall

Now on HBO Max after premiering in theaters in 2021, The Night House is lucky to have Rebecca Hall. The film is a disquieting horror-thriller in which she plays a woman whose grief at the loss of her husband is disrupted by strange, apparently supernatural occurrences. Grievously underrated, Hall is enjoying an interesting career: The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town, Christine Chubbuck bio Christine — ESPECIALLY Christine Chubbuck bio Christine, which you probably haven’t seen — and now this, a borderline-arthouse horror film that tells us she’s well-suited for the genre. THE NIGHT HOUSE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘The Offer’ Spins A Mafia Tale About ‘The Godfather’ That’s Really More Fiction Than Fact

Click here to read the full article. It is a story steeped in action and intrigue, but is it true? The Offer, a new 10-part series starting April 28 on Paramount+, delivers an “inside” account of the making of The Godfather. It is a story about stalwart filmmakers who defied bullets and death threats from Mafia soldiers to deliver their great saga. But not really. The TV series, written by Michael Tolkin, is loosely based on incidents and anecdotes supplied by Albert S. Ruddy, who produced the movie. They are vivid anecdotes, but they are at odds with the accounts of principals...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

City on Fire by Don Winslow (HarperCollins, £20) This first book in a projected trilogy about warring mobster families is set in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1986. The Italians and the Irish have carved up the city, existing in relative harmony while controlling the trucking industry and the docks. The author makes overt comparisons with the Iliad, and modern-day Helen of Troy Pam provides a convenient excuse for a bunch of men trapped in a cycle of violence to embark on a disastrous feud, although this time it’s due to a drunken grope rather than divine intervention. In the middle of it all is docker Danny Ryan, his dreams of escape stymied by his family connection to the Murphy clan, for whom he occasionally works; Danny now finds himself embroiled in the conflict. Winslow’s previous “Cartel” trilogy is an astonishing achievement that will be hard to beat, but on the strength of this immersive and humane tale of fate, free will, loyalty and betrayal, his new series will rank alongside it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's Crouch End: Nightmares & Dreamscapes' Second Episode Is All About The Lovecraftian Horrors

In planning out the release schedule for the anthology series Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From The Stories Of Stephen King, the TNT network opted to unleash the eight episodes in two hour blocks on Wednesday nights from mid-July until early August 2006. The calculous from there was figuring out how the installments would be paired up for broadcast. In retrospect, it seems like their ultimate strategy was to have each night’s block begin with one of the better episodes in the lineup, and have the weaker second reap the benefits in the ratings from the carry-over audience.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy