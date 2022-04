The New York Giants haven't been especially active this offseason, as they have been hindered by their salary-cap situation. The Giants remade the front office, hiring Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as general manager and head coach, respectively. However, the roster looks a lot like the one that went 4-13 a year ago. Fortunately, the 2022 draft could change this.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO