The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail.James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.In a court filing, lawyers said the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday on a request to lower bond to $100,000 each.Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO