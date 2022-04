ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY)- Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers has announced that he will enter retirement on May 1, 2022. “Enterprise State Community College is a place where students can receive quality education and training that sets them up for success in life,” Rodgers said. “I’m proud to have served at this institution that offers these opportunities to our students and our community, and I know this College will continue to serve our community well.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO