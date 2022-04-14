ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Special Sessions Are Becoming Increasingly Less Special

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new normal? No, I’m not referencing the pandemic. I loathe that term and thought as much as you do. Yes, the World Economic Forum and related globalists, interested in using the pandemic to usher in the Great Reset, have had their...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

New Mexico Governor calls special session to address economic relief

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a special session of the New Mexico Legislature to address economic relief. “As prices remain high nationwide, it is clear that we must act swiftly to deliver more relief to New Mexicans. Across the state, families are facing hard choices: can they afford to take their kids to school, to drive to work, to buy baby formula. It is our responsibility to do what we can to ease that burden. In this time of global and economic instability, we are taking action as one state government to protect New Mexicans’ paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security," said Lujan Grisham.
POLITICS
WTOP

Youngkin calls lawmakers back for special session in April

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work. The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4. The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#The World Economic Forum#State#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

White House says it’s glad Texas Gov Abbott ‘backing down’ over border inspection ‘stunt’

The White House is signalling a measure of appreciation towards Texas governor Greg Abbott after he ended the unnecessary commercial vehicle inspections that caused a significant portion of US-Mexico cross-border trade to grind to a standstill earlier this week. In a statement to The Independent, a White House spokesperson said: “We appreciate him backing down in response to the economic harm he was causing to U.S. businesses and consumers.“Even in the face of a global pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, Americans are getting back to work and able to support themselves and their families with good-paying jobs. Elected...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy