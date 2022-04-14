Special Sessions Are Becoming Increasingly Less Special

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a special session of the New Mexico Legislature to address economic relief. “As prices remain high nationwide, it is clear that we must act swiftly to deliver more relief to New Mexicans. Across the state, families are facing hard choices: can they afford to take their kids to school, to drive to work, to buy baby formula. It is our responsibility to do what we can to ease that burden. In this time of global and economic instability, we are taking action as one state government to protect New Mexicans’ paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security," said Lujan Grisham.

POLITICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO