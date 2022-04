With rain pouring down in the early portion of Wednesday night’s game, the Mariners looked lost at sea both in the field and at the plate. The White Sox, however, had no trouble finding their footing and managed to lock up a series win, behind another strong outing from the bullpen and a trio of homers from Eloy Jiménez, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. The Sox go for the sweep on Thursday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO