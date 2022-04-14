Emergency Road Closure: Aurora Road, April 14, 3 p.m. - April 15, 7 a.m.

It would be difficult to get more tropical than this Ormond-by-the-Sea home, a first-time offered property on quiet Barrier Isle Drive. Fully tiled floors, newer AC units and a split floor plan are just a few of the outstanding features to enjoy in this four-bedroom, three-bath home. Empty nesters will be glad to have a separate-entrance in-law suite with a full kitchen and bathroom in case their fledglings head back home one day. Take time to bird watch while having your morning coffee in the backyard with its peaceful setting. The west side of the house has room for a trailered boat that can be launched at the Highbridge boat ramp, just three miles down John Anderson Drive. While checking out this special home, be sure to park and walk around the corner to see the ocean and visit local restaurants and watering holes to get into the island vibe.

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, FL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO