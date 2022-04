Jiana Maniscalco blasted a two-out, two-strike homer to help Freehold Township rally from a 12-5 deficit to a 14-12 win over Marlboro. Sienna Smith had two RBI and got her first homerun while Nikki Lusnia went 2-for-2 and had three RBI for Freehold Township (2-2), which scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win. Tori Simons got the win with three scoreless relief innings.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO