FFA & 4H News

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Stark County Dairy Judging Team traveled to Wooster, Ohio, Feb. 23 to participate...

Farm and Dairy

West Virginia dairy transitions to sheep

GREENVILLE, W.Va. — It wasn’t Aaron and Tara Helmick’s dream to have sheep, let alone several hundred of them, although the ewes and lambs do look at home on the grassy slopes of their southern West Virginia farm. Dairy was Aaron’s dream and, on paper, it was...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Urbana Citizen

UHS marks FFA Week

During the week of February 22 through February 25, students at Urbana High School participated in a school-wide Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week. Each day of the week the students had a theme to follow relating to agriculture. Monday there was no school. Tuesday, February 22, was staff appreciation...
URBANA, OH
Midland Daily News

Unionville-Sebewaing FFA: small but mighty

The Unionville-Sebewaing FFA chapter isn't as large as other chapters in Huron County. However, according to the chapter advisor Jasmine McNary, the hard work and dedication from the nine FFA members have been impressive to watch and it paid off at the State FFA Convention, held March 9 to 12.
HURON COUNTY, MI
KFVS12

East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - As we’ve learned on Future Farmers Friday, contests are a big part of an FFA member’s life. One student at East Prairie is ready to hit his next big goal. “I like to change it up,” Riley Glenn said. You can find...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Demand and prices for lamb hit record highs in 2021

Michelle Wilfong has been getting calls lately from people who want sheep. She and her husband, Charles Wilfong II, run about 1,150 ewes on their farm in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. They’ve grown the flock together from a couple hundred ewes when they got married in 2014. They don’t...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, furniture, golf cart, and misc.

Toro Mower – Golf Cart – Antiques – Collectibles – Furniture. 3800 Feet Of 3” Irrigation PVC Pipe – Large Variety. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 33455 Winona Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Winona Rd. east of SR 9 or west of Depot Rd. to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

Trout season in Pennsylvania has officially begun

It is not unusual for me to make an early morning trip to Pennsylvania. After all, we live a couple of miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. However, on the first Saturday in April, I knew something was different. My normal route through the countryside had a little bit more traffic....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Research finds farmers markets vital to Pa. local food economy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania farmers markets generate an estimated $100 million in sales each year, according to a new Penn State Extension analysis that provides a snapshot of farmers markets’ contribution to the local food economy in the commonwealth. Using 2021 data collected from 15% of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio bill to deregulate ephemeral features, federal rules uncertain

An Ohio bill that would deregulate some ephemeral features has moved to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, with mixed reactions from conservation groups. House Bill 175 will remove ephemeral streams, but not wetlands, from regulation under the state’s water pollution control programs. When the bill was introduced in the...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Farm equipment, JD tractors, and misc.

High-Quality Farm Equipment – JD Tractors – Mostly One Owner. Owner changing operations. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 36328 Eagleton Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432. Directions: Take Rt. 45 south of Salem or north of Lisbon to St. Jacobs Logtown Rd. and west to Eagleton Rd. and right to farm. Watch for KIKO signs.
LISBON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farm machinery consignments, tractors, grain and pickup trucks, machinery, riding mowers, and misc.

AUCTIONER’S NOTE: No small items. Be on time. DIRECTIONS: From Oak Harbor, Ohio take SR#163 west to south on SR#590. Left on Elmore Eastern. Approx.one mile turn right on Slemmer-Portage Road (about 1.5 miles to sale). Follow signs to the sale. From Fremont, OH take SR#20 west turn right onto CR#106. Go over turnpike – approx.2 mi. to sale on the left.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Antiques, collectible, kitchenware, and misc.

Pickup Date: You will be able to pick up your items on Monday, April 25th from 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. Pickup Location: Kaufman Auction Center (559 Belden Parkway Sugarcreek, OH 44681). Graniteware | Books | Costume Jewelry Paintings, Prints & Other Collectible Items. There will be a 10% buyer’s premium...
SUGARCREEK, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Firearms and accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW: MONDAY – APRIL...
CANTON, OH

